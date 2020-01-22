Press focuses on corruption watch-list, Nigeria-UK commercial deal

The release of the list of 18 high-profile corrupt suspects and the signing of commercial deal between Nigeria and United Kingdom are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Nation newspaper reported that former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, tops the list of 18 high-profile suspects on the watch-list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for extradition.

The Leadership said that Nigeria and investors from the United Kingdom (UK) have signed commercial deals worth £324 million (over ₦153.4 billion) to grow trade and investments at the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The Sun said the Federal Government has described the operation of caretaker committees at the local government level as illegal and unconstitutional.

The Guardian reported that two medical doctors and a pregnant woman died from Lassa fever at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in Kano in northern Nigeria.

The Daily Trust said the federal government and six governors of the South West are working towards finding a workable solution to the stalemate over the creation of Amotekun, the western Nigeria security network.

ThisDay said the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Okey Onyekamma, representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, has resigned as deputy speaker and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Channels Television said President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram terrorists and vowed to ensure the insurgents pay dearly for their actions.

The Punch said the Federal Government may have to spend more on petrol subsidy as oil marketers in the country have called on the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency to increase margins on the product now to prevent the a collapse of the nation’s fuel distribution system.