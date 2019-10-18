Press focuses on creation of temporary corridor for Ghanaian goods

Published on 18.10.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the agreement reached between

Ghana and Nigeria on the creation of a temporary corridor on the western

border with Benin, where Ghanaian goods in transit from Benin and vice

versa can pass to avoid collateral damage arising from Nigeria’s closure

of its borders with Benin.The Daily Graphic reports that the Ghanaian Government is expected to provide

further information on the Ghanaian companies that do business in Nigeria,

the goods and companies affected and those likely to be affected by the closure

of the borders, as well as the stranded trucks at the borders to enable Nigerian

officials to identify Ghanaian traders.

The agreement was reached when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Shirley

Ayorkor Botchwey and the Minister of Trade and industry, Mr. Alan Kwadwo

Kyerematen, held talks with their Nigerian counterparts, Mr. Geoffery Onyeama

and Chief Niyi Adebayo, on the closure in Abuja on Wednesday.

A statement published by the newspaper said the agreement was reached

based on the cordial relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says President Nana Akufo-Addo has appealed

to Africans to take the issue of climate change seriously since it threatens the

economic development and the existence of human race.

Speaking at a 2019 Africa Climate Change Summit in Accra, chaired by former

President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Akufo-Addo, roped in all and sundry

to do their part to ensure that the environment was protected to safeguard the

climate.