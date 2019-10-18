Press focuses on creation of temporary corridor for Ghanaian goods

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the agreement reached between
Ghana and Nigeria on the creation of a temporary corridor on the western
border with Benin, where Ghanaian goods in transit from Benin and vice
versa can pass to avoid collateral damage arising from Nigeria’s closure
of its borders with Benin.The Daily Graphic reports that the Ghanaian Government is expected to provide
further information on the Ghanaian companies that do business in Nigeria,
the goods and companies affected and those likely to be affected by the closure
of the borders, as well as the stranded trucks at the borders to enable Nigerian
officials to identify Ghanaian traders.
The agreement was reached when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Shirley
Ayorkor Botchwey and the Minister of Trade and industry, Mr. Alan Kwadwo
Kyerematen, held talks with their Nigerian counterparts, Mr. Geoffery Onyeama
and Chief Niyi Adebayo, on the closure in Abuja on Wednesday.
A statement published by the newspaper said the agreement was reached
based on the cordial relations between Ghana and Nigeria.
The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says President Nana Akufo-Addo has appealed
to Africans to take the issue of climate change seriously since it threatens the
economic development and the existence of human race.
Speaking at a 2019 Africa Climate Change Summit in Accra, chaired by former
President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Akufo-Addo, roped in all and sundry
to do their part to ensure that the environment was protected to safeguard the
climate.