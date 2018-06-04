Press focuses on deadly clash in northern region

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the clash between two factions in Naaduni in the northern region of the country, leading to the death of two people.The Ghanaian Times reports that renewed clash between two tribes, Kokombas and Chekoses at Naaduni, a farming community in the Chereponi District of the northern Region has led to the death of two people.

Several people, who sustained gunshot and machete wounds, have been admitted to the hospital, receiving treatment.

The newspaper said about 13 people had been arrested, including a chief suspected to be involved in the clash, by a combined team of police and military men deployed to the area to keep law and order.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, who confirmed the clash occurred on Saturday afternoon, said three guns, magazines containing AK47 rifle ammunition and BB cartridges were retrieved by the security personnel from the area.

He said fresh information picked by the police indicated that the canoe in which some 30 people fleeing from the town drowned in the process.

It is not clear whether they are all dead or some survived.

The Daily Graphic for its part, said the National Identification Authority (NIA) has resolved the challenges that prevented them from rolling out the Ghana Card Project on May 28, this year.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Ken Agyemang Attefuah, told journalists in Accra that the problem had been resolved with about 50 cards issued already.

He assured that the people would soon notice their officials in their areas, working to enroll them in the programme.