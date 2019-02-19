Press focuses on death at opposition party meeting

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the death of one person at a meeting of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party meeting in Kumasi.The Daily Graphic said: “NDC meeting in Kumasi turns bloody, one dead, another injured, police on heels of 4 suspects”.

The Ghanaian Times said: “One shot dead, another injured… at NDC Kumasi meeting,” while the daily guide said: “Boot for boot, NDC Hawks Gun down two vigilantes”.

The newspapers reported that the meeting of the National and Ashanti Regional Executives of the NDC was discussing matters relating to the upcoming presidential primary scheduled for Saturday February 23, 2019 when members of the vigilante group, riding on motorbikes appeared on the scene and started shooting indiscriminately.

They killed one person and injured another, who is currently receiving treatment.

The newspapers said the police have so far mounted a search for four members of the Hawks, suspected to have committed the action.

They are Husein Barnabas aka Warrior; Samos; Mijima; and Abu Talibn.

The newspapers said the NDC has confirmed the incident and the death of their member.

A statement by the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Kwame Zu, appealed to the police to investigate the matter and establish who actually planned the attack.

In a related development, former President John Dramani Mahama has condemned the shooting and called on security services to deal with the perpetrators.