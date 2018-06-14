Press focuses on death of 11 persons in road crash

The death of 11 persons in a gory road crash in the early hours of Wednesday dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Thursday.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and Daily Heritage among others, devoted their front pages to the crash that occurred on the Suhum-Nsawam stretch on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

They splashed the pictures of the remains of the wrecked buses which collision resulted in the death of 11 persons travelling on the two Yutong buses.

According to the newspapers, the official death toll is 11, comprising six males and five females, whiles 54 injured persons are on admission receiving treatment.

The Kraboa Coaltar District Police Commander, DSP Charles Ahiamale, who confirmed the incident to the newspapers, said that four persons were in critical condition and had been transferred to higher institutions for treatment.

The gory crash is coming at a time that the police have intensified efforts to curb road crashes.

In a related story, the GT Times says that Ghana’s Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Shaributu, has called on the police to deal with young persons, who ride motorbikes recklessly on Sallah day, which falls on Friday.