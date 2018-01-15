Press focuses on demands by herdsmen, arrest of human trafficker in Libya

The five demands by herdsmen as pre-condition to stop wanton killings and the arrest of a top Nigerian human trafficker in Libya dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Sun newspaper screamed that herders on the platform of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) have given conditions to ameliorate clashes and killings, an indication they were the assailants.

The association also rejected branding its members as terrorists.

The Nation’s front page story focused on the arrest and detention of a top Nigerian female human trafficker Maria Oda in Libya.

Oda, known in Tripoli as Hajiya Aisha, is believed to have trafficked more than 80 ladies and girls to the North African country.

The Punch newspaper said the operatives of the Ojodu Abiodun Police Station in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State were stunned on Sunday as some youths invaded the division and vandalised property.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



The Vanguard newspaper reported former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida’s warning against further blood-letting across the country.

The Leadership newspaper said communications giant, Globacom, has distanced itself from media reports which insinuated that it was the preferred bidder to acquire telecommunications company, 9Mobile.

The Guardian reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the new office complex of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abuja on January 18, 2018.

The Daily Trust denied own story that US$44 million in cash kept at NIA vaults at its headquarters in Abuja was not missing.