Press focuses on directive to premier health provider to register with regulatory body

Published on 25.01.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights a March 2019 ultimatum given to

Ghana’s premier Teaching Hospital, Korle-Bu to register with the Health

Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA).The Daily Graphic reports that the regulatory body gave the ultimatum after

its officials visited the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday with a threat to

close down the facility in accordance with the laws of the country.

However, the body has also exercised caution in its bid to follow the law to the letter,

saying it cannot just close down the facility looking at the calamity it may cause in

the country.

“We cannot just close down the facility after the deadline because there will be mass

deaths if we do so,” Mr. Matthew Yaw Kyeremeh, acting Registrar of the HeFRA

said.

He therefore urged the facility to as a matter of urgency to expedite its certification

to boost public confidence in the preferred hospital of the nation.

The Ghanaian Times for its part, says President Nana Akufo-Addo is in Dagbon,

Yendi in the northern region of Ghana for the coronation of a new Overlord of

Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abubakar Mahama.

His coronation comes 15 years after the death of Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani,

in 2002, plunging the area into a protracted chieftaincy dispute.