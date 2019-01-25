Press focuses on directive to premier health provider to register with regulatory body

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights a March 2019 ultimatum given to
Ghana’s premier Teaching Hospital, Korle-Bu to register with the Health
Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA).The Daily Graphic reports that the regulatory body gave the ultimatum after
its officials visited the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday with a threat to
close down the facility in accordance with the laws of the country.
However, the body has also exercised caution in its bid to follow the law to the letter,
saying it cannot just close down the facility looking at the calamity it may cause in
the country.
“We cannot just close down the facility after the deadline because there will be mass
deaths if we do so,” Mr. Matthew Yaw Kyeremeh, acting Registrar of the HeFRA
said.
He therefore urged the facility to as a matter of urgency to expedite its certification
to boost public confidence in the preferred hospital of the nation.
The Ghanaian Times for its part, says President Nana Akufo-Addo is in Dagbon,
Yendi in the northern region of Ghana for the coronation of a new Overlord of
Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abubakar Mahama.
His coronation comes 15 years after the death of Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani,
in 2002, plunging the area into a protracted chieftaincy dispute.