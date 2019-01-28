Press focuses on efforts to trace kidnappers, retiring CEOs

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on efforts to fish out suspected kidnappers and the retiring of eight Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).The Daily Graphic says the Ghana Police Service has invited investigators from the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK) to assist them in locating kidnappers of girls from the Takoradi Metropolis.

The team of investigators, according to the newspaper reports, are in the country, following pressure from all angles for the police to rescue the three young women kidnapped between August and December 2018.

The Director of Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID), Mrs. Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, made this known in separate meetings with the families of the kidnapped girls.

She therefore called for cooperation from the affected families to enable the police unravel the mystery surrounding the kidnappings.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said the government has ordered some eight CEOs to retire in March this year in line with the mandatory retiring age of 60.

They are expected to hand over to their deputies, the newspaper quoted a source as saying in Accra.