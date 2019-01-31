Press focuses on final list of candidates for elections, suspended Chief Justice

The release of the final list of all contestants in the general elections and the order on the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) for trial are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Punch reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to publish the final list of candidates for governorship, state houses of assembly and the Federal Capital Territory’s area councils elections on its website and all state offices nationwide.

The Leadership said that embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has met a brick wall at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which rejected his application for stay of his trial for alleged breach of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The Sun said the Federal Government has finally preferred criminal charges against former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, and Ayodele Oke, former boss of the National Intelligent Agency.

ThisDay reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that it could not agree with select investors on the commercial terms to be used in the revamp of its refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna, signaling that negotiations between it and the investors may have collapsed.

The Vanguard said as the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC), continued in the Southeast, President Muhammadu Buhari, assured Ebonyi State Government of his preparedness to refund monies the state spent on federal projects after the review committee concludes auditing of the projects.

The Guardian reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo doubting the integrity of President Buhari and described the anti-graft war of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a charade.

The Nation said deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are planning concessionary loans of between 15 and 20 percent interest rates for mini-grid operators under the Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP) 2, it was learnt yesterday.

The Tribune said the Director of Strategic Communications, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, blamed the drop of the United States on the current Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index on the recent visit of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PPD) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the country.

The Daily Trust reported that the Chairman of the National Peace Committee and former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, says all presidential candidates will sign another peace accord next month.