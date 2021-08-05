Press focuses on Founders’ Day speech by President Akufo-Addo, others

The Founders’ Day speech by President Akufo-Addo, rallying the entire nation to work to free “ourselves from the shackles of colonial economic arrangements that continue to bind us as a people” is one of the leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Thursday.The Graphic reports that President Akufo-Addo is rallying the entire nation to work to free ourselves from the shackles of colonial economic arrangements that continue to bind us as a people.

On the occasion of Founders’ Day, the President says “We must make concerted efforts to break away from the neo-colonial structure of the raw material producing and exporting economy, which has, largely, been our lot”, and this we must as a mark of reverence to our forebears.

In his brief message to wish Ghanaians ‘Happy Founders Day, President Akufo-Addo said: “Today, we pay homage to successive generations of Ghanaians who played significant roles towards the liberation of our country from colonialism and imperialism.

“We must, as a mark of reverence to our forebears, work to free ourselves from the economic arrangements designed by the former colonial power to serve its particular purpose at the time, which continue to bind us. We must make concerted efforts to break away from the neo-colonial structure of the raw material producing and exporting economy, which has, largely, been our lot.

“Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel, and drive our nation to its destination, a united, developed, prosperous, free, democratic and independent Ghanaian nation.”

The newspaper says that the meeting between the government and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to bring an end to the strike by members of the association ended in a stalemate last Tuesday.

According to UTAG, since there was no resolution to their grievances, the strike would continue across the various universities in the country.

The President of UTAG, Prof. Charles Marfo, who said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic Wednesday, August 4, added that “there was a stalemate, meaning there was no resolution”.

According to him, the issue had been communicated to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the association, which had also directed the various campuses to meet and decide on the way forward.

Regarding the National Labour Commission’s (NLC’s) invitation to UTAG, Prof. Marfo said the association had received the letter from the commission and would respond to it.

The Graphic also reports that the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Mr Wamkele Mene, has emphasised that Africa is open for business.

He said the continent had tremendous business potential in various sectors, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, natural resources and information and communications technology (ICT), which offered opportunities for African entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the AfCFTA–Angola Business Investment Forum last Tuesday, the first-ever investment forum between the AfCFTA Secretariat and a party state, Mr Mene asserted that with its vast uncultivated arable land, Africa had the potential to ensure its own food sufficiency and be a major supplier on global food markets.

The forum was attended by the President of Angola, Mr Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, who was in Ghana for a three-day state visit.

Several sectors of opportunities were highlighted to businesses and entrepreneurs who had gathered at the maiden AfCFTA Investment Forum in Accra.

Chief executive officers (CEOs) of major Ghanaian businesses attended the forum.

Mr Mene disclosed that already negotiated protocols under the AfCFTA provided great opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses and consumers across the continent, unlocking its trade and manufacturing potential and further enhancing industrialisation in Africa.

“While we are about to start working on the Protocol on Investments, the Protocol on Trade in Services already negotiated has provisions regarding investment: one of the general objectives is to ‘foster domestic and foreign investment’,” the Secretary General emphasised.

He said additional protocols had strengthened value propositions of entrepreneurs and reduced their risks.

“The introduction of a continental simplified trade regime should provide small and informal businesses with greater protection and support their participation in the new export opportunities created by the AfCFTA.

The Times says that GHACEM, a cement manufacturer, is set to construct a 1.5-million-tonne capacity cement production plant in Kumasi to serve the Ashanti Region and its surrounding areas.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Managing Director of GHACEM, Stefano Gallini, said the new project had become necessary due to the growing demand for cement in that part of the country.

Additionally, the Tema and Takoradi factories will be expanded to improve efficiency and timely delivery of products.

Mr Gallini said “the Ghanaian construction sector growth is the driving force behind this agenda and our Ghanaian customers are at the centre of this.”

“We want to continue taking care of the Ghanaian market and as you may be aware, there has been an exponential growth in commercial activities in which GHACEM has been involved, and we want to continue with our contribution for the nation’s development in this regard,” he said.