Press focuses on GH¢55.5 million incentives for teachers

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on the announcement that government has made available GH¢55.3 million (about $11.05 Million) incentive package for teachers to offer extra tuition to students at the Senior High School (SHS) level.The grant is part of government’s effort to scrap extra tuition fees paid by parents in a bid to ensure that SHS education become completely free.

The incentive package is also aimed at motivating teachers to give their best in a bid to improve on the quality of education under the free SHS policy introduced by the government.

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of General Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who made this known to the Graphic in an interview, said the amount of money would cover extra classes on behalf of 1,105,570 students.

The Business and Financial Times, for its part, said the Ghanaian Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has advised African countries to improve on their health and called for collaboration at the ECOWAS and African Union levels to achieve the dream.