Press focuses on Ghana’s fiscal gains, economic growth

Published on 29.08.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on the announcement

by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the country has recorded

some achievements in fiscal discipline and economic growth.The Daily Graphic reports that the President noted that the country has over the course

of the past two and half years, succeeded in restoring fiscal discipline in the management

of the economy, resulting in positive macroeconomic pointers.

“We have restored fiscal discipline, our macroeconomic indices are pointing in the right

direction, we have implemented tax cuts and incentives to stimulate the rapid growth of the

private sector and we are projected, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF),

to be the fastest growing economy in the world this year,” he said.

The Ghanaian Times reported that the Vice President of Ghana, Dr.. Muhamadu Bawumia,

has broken the grounds to signify the commencement of a $5.3-billion affordable housing units

in various parts of the country over the next five years.

The project, being funded by the United Nations Office for Projects, is to help provide some

100,000 housing units to reduce the housing deficits in Ghana.