Press focuses on government initiative to create 120,000 jobs

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the revelation by the Minister of Business Development, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, that the government has plans to create about 120,000 jobs under the Presidential Business Support Programme (PBSP) within the next five years.The Ghanaian Times reports that the minister noted that the programme, which started in 2017, has so far created 4,500 jobs and it is expected that to be increased to 120,000 by 2022.

Addressing the press in Accra, the minister said the PBSP was one of the many flagship programmes aimed at creating job opportunities and wealth for the youth.

He added that some 19,000 youths have also been given capacity building trainings, while some have been given some funding to boost their activities.

“In the year 2017, some 7,000 young entrepreneurs were trained under the PBSP with 1,350 receiving funding,” Dr. Awal said, adding that some 12,000 applicants for training and funding have been given the needed technical assistance to access various funds.

The Daily Graphic for its part, says President Nana Akufo-Addo, has expressed confidence in the free Senior High School (SHS) programme he introduced will help improve the education system to the astonishment of its critics.

“I am prepared to use the oil money to secure the future of our children through education and not to allow it go into individual pockets and be misappropriated,” he added.