Press focuses on government’s intention to review EPA agreement

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s disclosure that the government is ready to review the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) it signed with the European Union (EU) for a period of 20 years.Under the agreement, businesses in Ghana have been given the opportunity to export their products to the EU markets without quota, while the EU in return Ghana will have partial liberalised imports from the EU during the period.

The Ghanaian Times has said President Akufo-Addo is, however, of the view that the agreement needed to be reviewed because it has some repercussions on the domestic market.

He made the call when the visiting UK Minister of State for Africa, Harriet Baldwin, called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday.

The President said the exit of Britain from the EU presented the country an opportunity to review the EPA agreement.

The Daily Graphic states that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has made a saving of GH¢18.1 million (about $4 million) after deleting some 8,366 ghost names from the pension payroll.

The Gold Street Business says some small-scale miners in the country are threatening to expose politicians and chiefs engaged in illegal mining.