Press focuses on historic brain surgery in Ghana

The press in Ghana on Monday focuses on the historic brain surgery performed by a group of doctors without cutting through the patient’s skull.The Daily Graphic says, “Historic…Ghana performs first brain surgery without cutting skull” and that the minimally invasive brain surgery is a technique used by health workers to safely remove brain tumours through smaller and more precise openings to minimise collateral damage.

The technology is known as ‘Endovascular brain aneurysm coiling’.

The two-hour surgery was performed with modern equipment at the Euracare Advanced Diagnostic Centre, a private health facility in Accra.

The newspaper said doctors for the operation were drawn from the stroke unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Euracare.

The team supported by a visiting interventional radiologist, Dr. Itsvan Lazar, from Hungary, performed an emergency surgery to stop bleeding in the brain of a patient.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo, has announced that government has taken steps to withdraw fees and charges imposed by agencies at the various ports that do not have legislative backing.

“Under our laws, it is only Parliament that can impose taxes, fees and charges in the country,” he said, adding that some unscrupulous clearing agents have imposed some fees that further escalate the cost of doing business at the various entry ports.