Press focuses on inauguration of two more regions, others

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on the inauguration of two more political regions by President Nana AKufo-Addo, bringing the total number of regions in Ghana to 14.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and others report that the regions were given constitutional instruments to signify the official power handed over to them to operate as a legal administration.

This brings to four the new regions as two more are expected to be inaugurated on Thursday to bring the total number to 14.

The two new regions are Ahafo, with the capital Goaso; and Bono East with its capital at Techiman.

The Graphic also reports that the double track system introduced at the senior high school (SHS) level will soon be a thing of the past, following an aggressive move by government to pump $500 million into the completion of about 766 new structures to allow for the intake of more students at a time.

The Daily Heritage, on the other hand says frustrated police prosecutors have threatened to discontinue working on cases with their personal monies.

The newspaper said sources within the state prosecutors are therefore calling on government to intervene to help them prosecute cases without the usual unnecessary adjournment of cases, resulting in the freeing of many suspected criminals for want of prosecution.