Press focuses on increasing fraud, corruption, minimum wage imbroglio

The increasing cases of fraud and corruption and the continuing crisis over the national minimum wage are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Friday.The Guardian quoted forensic experts allegation of growing cases of fraud, cybercrime and corruption in the country despite government’s effort to address these problems.

The Sun reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dispelled ongoing reports that negotiations between the organised labour and the Technical Committee on Consequential Adjustment of the new minimum wage had stopped.

The Punch said the Federal Government is putting in place policies that will open up the nation’s electricity market to new investors in generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said.

Channels TV said that the leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is on his way back to Nigeria from India where he was to get medical attention.

According to the Shiites group, the decision to return to Nigeria is due to a lack of a breakthrough in the impasse that ensured with regard to the treatment of the Shiite Leader in India.

The Nation said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized the international and diplomatic passports of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, who is under investigation for alleged N3 billion fraud.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita’s movement has been restricted to the country pending the conclusion of the investigation.

ThisDay reported that Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted bail to Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He admitted him to bail for N20 million with one surety in like sum.

The Daily Trust said that the Yobe state police command has arrested a mobile police inspector on special duty in the state for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and IGP on his Facebook page.

The Tribune reported that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his party have filled their final written addresses in their petition challenging the return of President Muhammad Buhari as the winner of the February 23, 2019 presidential election.