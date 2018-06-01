Press focuses on interception of ammunition, rejection of electronic voting

The interception of three trucks loaded with ammunition and the rejection of electronic voting by the House of Representatives are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Sun newspaper said that the Nigerian Army has impounded three trucks loaded with ammunition being smuggled into the country from neighbouring Republic of Benin.

According to the Brigade Commander of 35 Artillery Brigade, Ogun State, General Olaniyi Olatunde, the three trucks contained over 300,000 live cartridges of pump-action ammunition.

The Leadership newspaper said the House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a clause seeking to recognise the use of electronic voting device during elections.

The House also reintroduced a bill seeking to reorder the sequence of elections in the country.

The Guardian reported that Nigerian’s youths eyeing the presidency will have to wait until 2023 as jocularly declared by President Muhammadu Buhari when he signed into law the Not Too Young To Run bill.

The Vanguard newspaper highlighted the warning that embracing the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will not save corrupt politicians, quoting President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie.

This Day newspaper said the United States Congress has called on Buhari to publicly condemn attacks on Christian farmers by Fulani herdsmen.

The Tribune said Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has nominated his Chief of Staff, Audu Sule Katagum, as the new deputy governor.