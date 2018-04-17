Press focuses on invasion of foreign goods, attacks by angry youth

The invasion of various shops by foreign-labelled goods and the attack by some angry youth at some suburbs of Accra dominate the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Tuesday.The Daily Graphic headline says, “Foreign-labelled goods flood shops” and that some supermarkets and baby shops are selling products labelled in Chinese and Spanish, contrary to the laws of the land.

The newspaper argues that since some of the items may contain substances that could trigger allergic reactions, it was important for consumers to have full knowledge of their contents to help them make informed choices.

The products with labels in foreign language are made up of pasta, chicken soup, bottled Chinese salad, pickled scallion, fruit juice and chocolate among others.

Some baby toys and products are also labelled in Chinese in some Mothercares visited by the newspaper in Accra, making such products difficult to assemble and dangerous for children’s consumption.

The Times on the other hands said the youth at Katapor, a community in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Sunday afternoon attacked a herbalist and a police patrol team.

The youth vandalised the police vehicle and pelted the police with stones when they arrived at the place of the herbalist to rescue him from the wrath of the youth.

The youth, according to reports, are not happy with the behaviour of Togbe Agama, the herbalist, doubting his source of wealth and are asking him to vacate the town.