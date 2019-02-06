Press focuses on invasion of public schools by miscreants

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the invasion of public schools by some unscrupulous people who have turned the place of study as their residents.The Ghanaian Times reports that some residents of Tema in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to city authority to help curb the activities of drug addicts, who have invaded some public schools and turned them into “Ghettos” and smoke during school hours.

The suspected criminals have erected mosquito nets on the schools’ verandah where they sleep and set fire in open spaces, cook and do anything they want there, without recourse to the law.

Three community schools have been affected in the Tema Community 1 suburb.

The Daily Graphic for its part, said the Parliament on Tuesday swore in the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP), Ms. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, member for Ayawaso Wuogon Constituency, in spite of a walk out staged by the largest opposition National Democratic Congress members.