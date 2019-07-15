Press focuses on killing of 10 persons by bandits, service reforms

The killing of 10 persons by bandits, reforms in civil service and the death of Nigeria in the ongoing African Nations Cup (AFCON) tournament are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.The Daily Trust reported that bandits at the weekend attacked Kirtawa village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing 10 persons and injuring five others.

The Tribune screamed that Riyad Mahrez scored a stunning free-kick with virtually the last kick of the game as Algeria beat Nigeria to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Sun quoted the Director–General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, as saying that some reforms recently championed by the Federal Government in the civil service are being implemented.

ThisDay said as the agitation for the implementation of the reports of the 2014 National Conference and the Governor Nasir El-Rufai Committee rages, the main Northern socio-cultural groups in Nigeria, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has again expressed its objection to any attempt to re-table the recommendations.

The Guardian reported that two foremost Yoruba leaders have differed on the circumstances surrounding the death of the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the national leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

While the incident has continued to generate heated debates across the polity, the divergence between National Leader of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi might further cripple the ethnic group’s chances to curb insecurity through collective action.

The Punch reported that the Inspector-General of Police Special Forces and policemen from the Ondo State Command have moved into the state government reserve with the purpose of hunting for killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

The ChannelsTV said that the Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared the detention of former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki retired, since December 29, 2015, by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional and ordered his release on conditional bail.

The Nation said the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has nominated 25 persons for confirmation by the state lawmakers as commissioners and special advisers.