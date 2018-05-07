Press focuses on killing of 45 persons by bandits, purchase of fighter jets

The death of 45 persons in fresh attacks by bandits and the debate over the payment for 12 fighter jets dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Nation newspaper headline screamed that barely three days after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, visited Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State over the spate of killings, bandits at the weekend killed 45 persons, including women and children.

Condemning the attack, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the Federal Government’s plan to establish an Army battalion in Birnin-Gwari would soon be implemented

The Vanguard newspaper said some lawmakers have described as national interest, the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to pay for 12 American fighter jets before seeking the consent of the National Assembly.

The Guardian reported that the Presidency has dismissed allegations of corrupt practices leveled ‎against some Federal Government agencies directly under the supervision of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

It described the allegations as attempts by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to confuse Nigerians.

The Sun newspaper said the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria have grown, spread and intensified over the past decade and today pose a threat to national survival.

The Punch newspaper said the ruling All Progressives Congress has ordered that the process of electing its standard-bearer in the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election must be concluded before its National Working Committee takes the next step.

The PM News reported that no fewer than 1,131 pregnant women have tested positive to the dreaded and incurable HIV disease in Lagos State.