Press focuses on Lake Chad conference, update on petrol scarcity

Nigeria’s hosting of the planned Lake Chad conference, the situation of petrol, controversy over President Muhammadu Buhari’s age are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Vanguard reported that President Buhari has approved Nigeria’s hosting of an international conference on saving the Lake Chad.

The Sun newspaper said there was an exchange of hot words between opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over President Muhammadu Buhari’s real date of birth.

The fight was triggered by the President himself over his declaration that he had all the while believed he was 74 years this year until he was told that he actual was 75 this year.

The Punch newspaper said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, celebrated Christmas with troops in Gwoza to attest to the success so far recorded in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the North-East.

The Leadership newspaper said the Federal Government has disclosed that less than 30 percent of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have functional websites and less than 25 percent have functional telephone numbers and e-mail addresses.

The Guardian reported that Nigerians could face more days of fuel scarcity due to the inability of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to supply products to private depots.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



The Daily Trust said major oil marketers and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Tuesday confirmed receiving fuel from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

This Day newspaper reported that relief may be on the way for commuters as fuel supply to Lagos shows signs of improvement with queues at filling stations in the metropolis thinning out on Tuesday.

The Nation newspaper reported that President Buhari has set up a 17-man fact-finding mission to bring back Nigerians trapped in Libya.

The team may also open talks with Libyan authorities on how to stop the exodus of Nigerians to the Arab country.