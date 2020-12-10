Press focuses on looming constitutional crisis in Nigeria, others

The looming constitutional crisis over indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may renege on his promise to appear before the House of Representatives to explain the country’s security challenges dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian reports that constitutional crisis looms as Attorney General Abubakar Malami, yesterday, gave an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari could renege on his promise to appear before the House of Representatives to explain the country’s security challenges.

President Buhari had opted to speak to a joint session of the National Assembly (the Senate and House of Representatives) after he was summoned by the House in the wake of Boko Haram’s beheading of scores of rice farmers in Zarbamari Village, Borno State.

The House had, after a rowdy session on December 1, passed unanimous resolution to summon President Buhari to render account of his effort to tackle the spate of insecurity in the polity.

Following the invitation, the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had visited President Buhari in Aso Villa and announced that the President was ready to appear before House members to answer crucial questions on the Federal Government’s anti-insurgency war, considering yearly budget approvals for defence.

Considering his subsequent communication with the National Assembly, President Buhari was scheduled to address the joint session today (Thursday), but Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice issued a statement yesterday saying that the National Assembly had no constitutional power to summon President Buhari on operational use of the Armed Forces.

The Vanguard says that Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday called on the officers of Ebonyi State Police Command to use their firearms whenever their lives are in danger.

The IGP, who stated this at the Command Headquarters, Abakaliki,

during a one-day working visit to the state added that Police officers were special breed of Nigerians charged with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties of citizens of the country.

The number one Police officer, who was not pleased with the number of police deaths and destruction of police stations during the last EndSars protests, stressed that such violent protests will never be allowed to happen again in the country.

Adamu directed men and officers of the Nigerian Police to use maximum force to suppress any form of violent protests, following laid down rules of engagement.

The newspaper reports that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, has assured Nigeria and other African countries of access to COVID-19 vaccines as from the end of January through the first quarter of 2021, a statement by Nigeria’s Ministry of foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The statement quoted Okonjo-Iweala as disclosing this after a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja.

“As long as one person has it in the world, no one is safe. And that is why poorer countries, lower middle-income countries like Nigeria, need to get it as quickly as possible,” she was quoted as saying. Okonjo-Iweala is currently the African Union Special Envoy on mobilising international economic support for the continental fight against COVID-19 and Nigeria’s candidate for the Office of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

She disclosed that the international initiative involved the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), GAVI and the international community, to get vaccines delivered to developing and poorer countries, in an affordable manner and quickly.

According to her, the Pfizer vaccine and the AstraZeneca were presently being negotiated so that poor countries don’t have to stand in a queue behind rich countries.

The Punch says that the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved contracts to offer insurance cover for assets in 22 airports owned by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the expansion of the apron of the Maiduguri Airport.

It also approved road contracts in Kano, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory. The contracts totalling about N59.35bn were approved at a meeting of the council presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

On the aviation contracts, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that contracts totalling N758.17m were approved for the aviation sector based on the presentation made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. Mohammed said,

“The first memo is a contract for the expansion of the apron at the Maiduguri Airport. This contract is worth N719.12m. It was awarded to a company called Luvaslink Projects Limited.

“The expansion of the Maiduguri Airport has become necessary because of the increased traffic at the airport. The apron of an airport is actually that area where aircraft’s manoeuvres are made, where they turn and park.

ThisDay reports that despite the underperformance of the power sector since privatisation in 2013, Electricity Generation Companies (Gencos) in the country said they have succeeded in achieving a 93 per cent increase in generation in the past seven years.

In the biannual magazine published by the umbrella body of the Gencos, the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), the power generators, however decried the inability of the other actors in the value chain to effectively play their part to ensure evacuation of available power.

The generating companies bemoaned the lack of infrastructure in the value chain to evacuate all the power being generated, explaining that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Distribution Companies (Discos) do not have the capacity to cope with the expanding generation capability of the Gencos.

“The supply growth from the takeover date of 1st November, 2013, to date shows that available generation capacity which was 4,214.32MW has increased by 93.27 per cent to 8,145MW (as Gencos recovered 3,930.68MW).

“However, due to system constraints, generated power is rejected or forced to be reduced to match the infrastructure that transmits and distributes this power to the customer.

The Sun reports that the National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (NACCCIMA) has called on manufacturers to improve on the quality of goods to make them compete internationally.

The Association made the call in view of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement which is billed to start in January. National President, Saratu Iya-Aliyu, made the remark at the ongoing 2020 Lagos international Trade Fair, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Iya-Aliyu also urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts at going development of infrastructure in this region as the improvement in power, road and rail will significantly improve the conduct of business in the zone, improve the economy and country at large.

The NACCCIMA boss applauded the Chamber for organising the fair despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, noting that the theme of this year’s fair which is “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” is a confirmation of the determination to maintain the mission of the fair for over three decades.