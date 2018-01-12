Press focuses on mass burial of victims of killings by herdsmen, others

The anger and anguish which heralded the burial of 73 persons killed by herdsmen and the renewed scarcity of petrol dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Sun newspaper said that people from all walks of life and across political and age divide were, on Thursday united in their grief as remains of the 73 persons killed by herdsmen on January 1 were given mass burial in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The majority of the thousands of mourners who trooped into the IBB Square, Makurdi for the memorial service and the subsequent burial at the Mobile Barracks, in black attires, cursed and wept uncontrollably.

The Punch newspaper also reported that many residents of Makurdi in mourning gathered on Thursday at the IBB Square as bodies of the victims of the Fulani herdsmen attacks of January 1 and 2, 2018, in parts of Benue State were given a mass burial.

The Leadership newspaper said the Federal Government has given explanations for the establishment of cattle colonies as against the nomadic structure currently going on.

The Vanguard newspaper said that fuel scarcity on Thursday returned to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, with about 80 percent of the petrol stations in the capital city, claiming that they did not have products to sell.

The Guardian said the Federal Government, with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has disclosed plans to launch a fund for the National Egg Production Scheme (NEPRO).

The Daily Trust said members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) defied Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s order against protest and went ahead with its demonstration against the sack of 36, 000 workers, mostly teachers.

This Day newspaper reported that a fresh rupture had been recorded on the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS), when an explosion occurred on its section in the Egbokodo-Omadino in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Nation newspaper said the President of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, remains Africa’s richest with a net worth of $12.2 billion, according to Forbes.