Press focuses on ministers’ assets declaration, state’s action on security situation

The failure to provide the assets declaration form on the documents provided by ministerial nominees and the regional actions on the current poor security situation are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.ThisDay newspaper reported that most of the 31 ministerial nominees already screened by the Senate, who failed to attach photocopies of the asset declaration certificates to their Curriculum Vitae (CV) have perfected plans to turn in those vital documents by today.

The Nation said that the security architecture proposed by Southwest governors will be launched next month, the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde said on Sunday.

The newspaper said that Makinde spoke at a special thanksgiving service in honour of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, said his administration has a plan to launch a state-wide security system before its 100 days in office.

The Sun also reported that the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) has resolved to set up a common security committee to handle the security challenges of the region.

It will also establish a centre for South East integrated security monitoring and intelligence gathering to be located in Enugu.

The Guardian said that leaders from some parts of the country will not participate in the national security summit organised by former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

They turned down the invitation to the roundtable when they discovered the inclusion of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) of Nigeria among those invited.

The Daily Trust reported that Nigerian pilgrims from 21 States have arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

The pilgrims, whose number stood at 24,993 as of yesterday, were from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Niger, Edo and Zamfara states

The Punch reported that the rot in federal universities is taking a toll on the hostels in the national ivory towers. Besides being overcrowded, many of the hostels lack basic amenities.

ChannelsTV said that troops of Operations Thunder Strike and Harbin Kunama III of the One Division of the Nigerian Army have killed five suspected armed bandits and arrested four others during an operation in Kaduna state.