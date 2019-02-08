Press focuses on National Security dialogue, demonstration by opposition parties

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on a two-day national security dialogue aimed at finding solutions to security challenges and the demonstration organised by opposition political parties in Accra on Thursday.The Ghanaian Times reports that the security meeting aims to find solutions to problems such as political vigilantism, kidnapping, armed robbery and contract killings among others.

The meeting is organised by the National Security Minister and is the third meeting to be held by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Heads of the various security services participated in the meeting, Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told the press on the sidelines of the meeting that ended at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

The Daily Graphic and others, for their part, said the opposition political parties in the country on Thursday joined forces to protest against the political violence that rocked the just-ended Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections.

It reports that hundreds of protesters marched through some principal streets of Accra with placards that spoke against the harsh treatments meted out by some forces that drove there in police vehicles, who were later disowned by the police as being part of them.

They later presented a petition to the President, which was received by Mr. Rockson Bukari, a Minister of State at the Presidency, who assured them their petition would reach the President, who was on official assignment outside the country.