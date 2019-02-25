Press focuses on NDC primaries, university admission

Published on 25.02.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the results of the presidential

primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the

Difficulty of gaining admission into the universities in the country.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, and others focused on the election of former

President John Dramani Mahama as the leader of the largest opposition party

ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The newspapers report that he is likely to give President Nana Akufo-Addo a run for

his money, following his experience in partisan politics and the fact that he ruled

the country from January July 2012 to January 2017.

The Business and Financial Times, for its part, says 400,000 prospective university

students are in stiff competition for 120,000 available slots.

The situation, according to the newspaper, was created by the merger of two senior

high school (SHS) year groups to sit for the West Africa Secondary Schools

Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in the year 2013, thereby bringing excessive

pressure on the available universities, that have the capacity to admit only 120,000

students per year.

The newspaper also estimates that with the implementation of the free SHS policy,

the numbers would go up further.