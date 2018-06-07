Press focuses on new Democracy Day, invitation of Senate President by Police

Nigeria’s shift of Democracy Day and the insistence that Senate President Bukola Saraki has case to answer by the police dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian’s front page highlighted the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that late Chief Moshood Abiola won the 1993 presidential elections, but was denied the office by the then Head of State. General Ibrahim Babangida.

The Vanguard newspaper said in a landmark decision, President Buhari therefore proclaimed June 12 as the country’s Democracy Day to be celebrated as a public holiday from next year in commemoration of the momentous June 12, 1993 Presidential election won by Chief Moshood Abiola.

The Leadership newspaper said that police insisted that Senate President Bukola Saraki must appear in person to explain his alleged links to the perpetrators of the April 5 multiple bank robberies in Offa, Kwara State, where 33 persons were killed.

Parading the two new suspects, Alhaji Kehinde Gobiri (Captain) and Alhaji Oba Olododo (Jakwando) at the force headquarters, Abuja, the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, explained that the suspects have provided information about their connections to the Senate President.

The Sun newspaper said the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has disclosed that over 14.5 million farmers have, so far, benefited from quality seeds from 2012 till date, to boost agriculture.

The Nation newspaper reported that there was a drama in the Senate over allegation of bribe-taking to reject a nominee for the Independent National Electoral Commission’s position.

Trouble started during the consideration of the report of the Committee on INEC on the screening of nominees for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners.

This Day newspaper said the National Assembly has expressed its opposition to the suggestion by the Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd.), that states that had passed anti-open grazing laws should suspend the legislation.

The Tribune said the Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said the Federal Government lacks the power to suspend or abrogate the Anti-grazing Law enacted by the state government to prohibit open grazing of cattle in the state.

The PM News said the bridge at the Children’s Amusement Park located at the Ikemba Ojukwu Centre in Owerri, Imo, built by Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration has collapsed.