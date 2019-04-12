Press focuses on new primary curriculum, presidential tour

The press in Ghana on Friday focuses on the introduction of a new curriculum for primary education and the tour undertaken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Western North Region.The Daily Graphic says the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a new curriculum to replace the old system from kindergarten to primary six (6).

The reforms are meant to begin for the 2019/2020 academic year, while some subjects taught at the basic level have been reduced.

The Director-General of the GES, Prof. kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, who announced this in Accra, said there was no change in the primary level subjects.

“We have also introduced what we call standards-based curriculum. This means that at every stage in school, a pupil is expected to demonstrate understanding and mastery of the knowledge and skills that they are expected to learn as they progress through their education,” he said.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said President Akufo-Addo is currently on a tour to the newly inaugurated Western North Region, where he inspected some projects.

He also threw the first axe to signify the commencement of development projects in the region.

The President again handed over keys to vehicles meant for the region as part of efforts to bring development closer to the people.