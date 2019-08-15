Press focuses on new prison bill, repossession of electricity firms

The repealing of Prison Act and change of name of the Nigerian Prison Service and the plan to repossess the failed electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian says that the criminals awaiting execution may have received a lifeline following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to a new law.

The new legislation, known as Nigerian Correctional Service Act (2019) repeals the Prisons Act and changes the name of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) to Nigerian Correctional Service.

The Punch said the Federal Government was considering the repossession of 10 electricity distribution firms as one of the options to rescue the nation’s beleaguered electricity industry.

This is coming ahead of the scheduled final performance review of the private firms that bought into the distribution companies carved out from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in November 2013.

ChannelsTV said that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has alleged that the condition at the Indian hospital where he and his wife, Zeenat were taken to, is worse than that of Nigeria.

According to him, they were only brought to another detention facility and they do not feel safe there because a new set of doctors who he had not made any prior arrangement with, were brought to handle his case.

The Sun reported that Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has given out some parts of Sambisa forest, a stronghold of the Boko Haram insurgents, for the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) programme.

Zulum disclosed this when Garbai El-Kanemi, Shehu of Borno, paid him Sallah homage at the government house in Maiduguri.

The Daily Trust said that not less than 15 suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its sister groups have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Amasiri, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state.

The Nation said the implementation of the ‘no forex for food import’ directive could save $20 billion for the economy, a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data has shown.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered the CBN to exclude importers of food items from accessing forex from the official windows.

ThisDay reported that Nigeria will not break its commitment to the oil production adjustments agreed upon under the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) between member countries of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries at their last ministerial meeting on July 2, 2019,