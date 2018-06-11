Press focuses on Nigeria, Morocco gas pipeline project, death Reggae star

The cooperation between Nigeria and Morocco over gas pipeline project and the death of Reggae star, Ras Kimono, are some of the leading stories in newspapers on Monday.The Punch newspaper said Morocco and Nigeria have agreed on a cooperation plan to press on with the proposed pipeline transporting gas to the North African kingdom along the Atlantic coast.

King Mohammed VI and President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday oversaw the signing of the accord in Rabat detailing the way forward for the mega-project first agreed in 2016, Morocco’s MAP news agency reported.

The Tribune said Nigeria’s popular reggae singer Ras Kimono is dead.

Ras Kimono, whose death was announced on Sunday afternoon, was said to have made plans for a trip to the United States, but aborted it as he said to have complained of not feeling too well.

The Vanguard reported that the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) at the weekend said that the late passage of the budget was a threat to achieving the economic targets and to Nigeria’s goal of becoming one of the top 20 economies by 2020.

The Guardian said President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day is a mere political stunt.

The newspaper also quoted the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) as saying that troops in the oil-rich Niger Delta region remain deployed to take care of unforeseen developments.

The Sun newspaper said that a middle aged farmer has reportedly shot a Fulani herdsman to death in Arigidi Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The farmer, it was learnt, shot the herdsman after his farm was allegedly invaded and destroyed by his (the herdsman’s) cattle

The Nation newspaper said the Second Niger Bridge is for completion in four years In line with the decision of the National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It said the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) plans a $650 million investment in infrastructure next year.