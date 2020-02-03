Press focuses on Nigeria-U.S meeting, lawmakers’ meeting with Buhari over security issues

The Bi-National Commission meeting between the U.S and Nigeria to discuss immigration visa ban and the meeting of the leadership of the National Assembly with President Muhammadu Buhari over security issues are some of the trending issues in the Nigerian press on Monday.The Nation newspaper reported that Nigeria and the United States are likely to discuss the immigration visa restriction on the country on Monday at the Bi-National Commission meeting in Washington D.C.

The Sun also reported that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has departed Nigeria to attend the three-day meeting of the United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

The highlight of the meeting is the signing of a tripartite agreement with Nigeria, the Island of New Jersey and the United State of America (USA) for the repatriation of the $321m assets by late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

This Day said that the leadership of the National Assembly is to meet this week with President Muhammadu Buhari over the tenure of military service chiefs and the rising insecurity in the country.

Channels Television said that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, led members of his church in a prayer walk against insecurity in Nigeria.

The Leadership said prominent northern leaders under the umbrella of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs to remain focused on their war against insurgency and other forms of criminality across the country.

The Guardian said the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has advanced reasons why Nigeria may continue to suffer power outages, urging the Federal Government to rescue the power sector and remedy the epileptic electricity supply in the country.

The Managing Director of TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed, said that unless the government corrected the imbalances in the establishment of the Distribution Companies (DisCos), outages would linger.