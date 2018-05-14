Press focuses on Nigeria, UAE anti-corruption drive, Buhari’s visit to Jigawa State

The take-off of the agreement between Nigeria and United Arab Emirate (UAE) of the anti-corruption agreement and President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Jigawa state dominate the headlines of many Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Nation newspaper banner headline said President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption drive moved a notch higher on Sunday.

It reported that the agreement between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the recovery of assets and cash stashed away in UAE by Nigerians takes off next month.

The Guardian said besides a swarm of heavily armed operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army and Police Force, President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Jigawa State on Monday will be secured by an additional 2,000 personnel drafted from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Sun newspaper said the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed that the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed $6.2 billion in the first quarter of 2018 to the Federal, States, Local Government Areas.

The Punch newspaper reported that the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said that over $6 billion was spent on capital infrastructure in 2017.

The Leadership newspaper highlighted the explanation of the Nigeria Police Force that the Inspector General of Police was invited by the Senate to brief them on Senator Dino Melaye.

This Day newspaper said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) of First Nation Airways indefinitely.