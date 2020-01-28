Press focuses on Nigeria’s $3.6bn deficit, spread of Lassa fever

Nigeria’s deficit of $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the spread of the deadly Lassa fever are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Guardian reported that the fiscal operations of the Federal Government in the fourth quarter of 2019 showed an estimated deficit of $3.6 billion.

The Sun screamed over the report of Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirming fresh cases of Lassa fever across the country with no fewer than seven doctors and five nurses quarantined at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa State, with one dead in Kaduna and Kogi states.

Channels Television said that 13 people have been confirmed killed in an attack on Kwatas village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Nation reported that three Southwest governors have clarified the status of Operation Amotekun, the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), which is at the centre of a raging controversy.

The Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, faulted the Supreme Council for Sharia of Nigeria’s claim that Amotekun is a subtle way of ‘Christianising’ the Southwest.

The Punch said that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission says it has started preliminary work on the review of the remuneration of political office holders.

The Leadership said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been rated high on economic reforms and anti-corruption war.

This Day reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $9.98 billion to authorised foreign exchange dealers in the fourth quarter of 2019.