Press focuses on Nigeria’s deal with EU, plan to negotiate $9.6bn court award

The 50 million Euro security deal signed by Nigeria and the European Union and the plan to negotiate the award of $9.6 billion UK’s court judgment against Nigeria are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Friday.The Guardian reported that Nigeria and the European Union (EU) on Thursday signed a €50 million (about N19.65 billion) memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the development of the insurgency-ravaged North-East geo-political region of the country.

The latest pact, signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama, and EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Mr. Neven Mimica, on the sidelines of the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan, brings the bloc’s intervention in the country to €562 million for 2014-2020.

ThisDay said President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday rallied Japan to massively invest in Nigeria, assuring the Asian nation that the country has enormous investment opportunities that guarantee the highest returns.

Buhari also warned Nigerians in the Diaspora that the federal government would not condone any crime from anywhere.

The Punch reports that the Federal Government is ready to negotiate with the Process and Industrial Developments Ltd over a judgment by a United Kingdom court granting the firm the seizure of $9.6 billion in Nigerian assets.

The judgment was based on a contract between the Federal Government and the P&ID signed in 2010.

The Nation also reported Nigeria is determined to overcome legal hurdles over the $9.6 billion judgment debt against the country over a failed oil contract, the Federal Government is weighing three options.

The options include applying for a stay of execution, an order to set it aside and the third is to negotiate with the firm on “reasonable” terms

The Daily Trust quoted African investor and philanthropist Tony O. Elumelu challenging the Government of Japan to invest 5 percent of its $50 billion commitment to Africa in empowering African entrepreneurs.

Mr. Tony Elumelu spoke at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, Japan, yesterday.

ChannelsTV said a group of Nigerians on Thursday staged a protest at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital over xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Sun said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of aerial surveillance helicopters to major cities in the South-West and North-West.