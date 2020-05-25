Press focuses on Nigeria’s GDP growth in 1Q, repatriation of 50 trafficked girls from Lebanon

The report of Nigeria’s GDP in 1Q and the repatriation of 50 trafficked girls and 19 stranded Nigerians from Lebanon are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Punch reports that the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product’ report for first quarter 2020 on Monday the performance recorded in Q1 2020 represents a drop of –0.23 percent points compared to Q1 2019 and –0.68 percent points compared to Q4 2019, reflecting the earliest effects of the disruption, particularly on the non-oil economy.

It noted that the quarter on quarter, real GDP growth was –14.27 percent compared to 5.59 percent recorded in the preceding quarter.

In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N35.64m in nominal terms.

The Nation says that 50 trafficked girls and 19 stranded Nigerians arrived from Lebanon on Sunday night.

The report noted that their evacuation was at the expense of the Lebanese authorities and that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed these via his verified Twitter handle.

“With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today,” he tweeted.

The Guardian says that Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has thanked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for giving him a new two and a half year contract to continue coaching the senior national team.

It noted that Rohr first got the opportunity to train the Super Eagles in 2016 and got another two-year deal in 2018. His current contract will expire next month, but sources at the NFF said that the German has been given a new two years and a half years deal.

Rohr confirmed his new contract at the weekend in a mail he sent to some NFF board members thanking them for facilitating the deal.

ThisDay reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said at the weekend that it was prepared to provide business intelligence to prospective investors in order to build confidence in the Nigerian business climate.

The anti-graft agency also urged Nigerians in diaspora to put more pressure on authorities and governments in their countries of residence to prosecute corrupt Nigerians hiding abroad.

Speaking weekend during a virtual town hall meeting with Nigerians in diaspora, anchored in London by the Host/Moderator of the group, Prince Ade Omole, the acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, said the commission was aware of the frustration, uncertainty and risks, local fraudsters posed to prospective investors willing to invest in the Nigerian economy.

The Vanguard reports that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, yesterday said the Nigerian government has collected N1 million fine from Flairjet airline for violating the federal government flight ban into the country.

The report said that the Nigerian government also reported the violation to the United Kingdom, UK, Civil Aviation Authority, CAA. This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika via his Twitter account. The minister said the airline was found guilty on two counts charge.