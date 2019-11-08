Press focuses on Nigeria’s petrol supply to border area, Boko Haram child fighters

The suspension of supply of petrol to filling stations in all border posts and the handover of 86 Boko Haram’s child fighters are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Friday.The Punch reported that the Nigeria Customs Service has suspended supply of petroleum products to petrol stations within 20 kilometres of all the border posts.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), gave this directive to all commands through the Deputy Comptroller- General Enforcement, Inspection, and Investigation, Augustine Chidi.

ChannelsTV said the Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) has handed over 86 Boko Haram child fighters, who voluntarily surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to the Borno State Rehabilitation Centre in Bulumkutu.

The Daily Trust reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has apologised over his security aides assault on a photojournalist with the Vanguard Newspapers, attached to the State House, Abayomi Adeshida.

The Nation said that there was no plan to reduce the asset recovery powers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), quoting a statement by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The Sun said the Nigerian Army has arraigned over 80 soldiers at a General Army Court Martial in Maiduguri over various offences.

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Brig Gen Abdul Ibrahim, inaugurated the General Court Martial at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Borno State,

ThisDay reported that the Senate has resolved to carry out a thorough investigation on alleged infractions among security outfits at the Lagos ports through which they allegedly made N263 billion without due course to the nation’s established statute.