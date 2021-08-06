Press focuses on Nigeria’s position on extradition of indicted police officer, others

The stand by Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice that the law will be followed on the possible extradition of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, after allegations were levelled against him by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US is one of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.ThisDay reports that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has said the law will be followed on the possible extradition of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, after allegations were levelled against him by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A US court had ordered Kyari’s arrest over his involvement with a suspected international fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly known as ‘Hushpuppi’.

Speaking in an interview with Voice Of America (VOA) on Thursday, Malami said that though there was a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the US, guidelines should be followed.

“Yes, we have bilateral agreement between Nigeria and US on extraditing anyone who commits any offence in any of the countries, be it Nigeria or United States but there are guidelines and the guidelines are when the country writes a letter to the foreign affairs ministry, and the foreign affairs will send to the minister of justice…so the court will give permission for extradition of any one to go and answer some questions in United states based on the allegations.

“I am not saying Abba Kyari will be extradited but the law will be followed judiciously before taking any action,” he said.

The Guardian says that the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria (AMSN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stem brain drain and medical tourism by creating enabling environment and encouraging medical practitioners with good welfare packages to ensure that medical experts provide highest form contribution to the health sector.

The President of AMSN, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru, said that the academy discovered that Nigerian experts leaving the country are increasing and necessary steps should be taken to honour people who have made impact in the field of medicine.

Speaking on the role AMSN is playing to boost medical practice in the country, Ashiru, at the inauguration of AMSN, said that the academy is creating a different outlook with the way medicine is viewed in Nigeria and worldwide.

“The academy is beginning to think of doing research that would be funded to create vaccines with the current pandemic because if we have to depend from what is coming from abroad then we are not doing ourselves good. This academy has also began to celebrate Nigerians that have excelled in their profession and achieved honorific contribution in the field of medicine,” he said.

On how to reverse brain drain and medical tourism, Ashiru, who is also, the Medical Director of Medical Art Centre (MART) Maryland, Lagos, said: “The major solution to brain drain is to make the working conditions if doctors to be competitive as in other parts of the world. The truth is that the market for doctors is global. Even if it is close our doctors are patriotic enough to stay.

“As we speak, Nigerian doctors are leading in the provision of medical manpower globally. We have about 50,000 doctors in Nigeria and about 20,000 are practising in the United States. With such improved condition the strike would be over.

“The Academy of Medicine Specialties Rapid-Response initiative group has recommended more vaccine to be bought and vaccinate people. Meanwhile, mask wearing is essential.”

The newspaper reports that the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said that with the current state of the Nigerian economy, the country needed to adopt a different approach with a profound sense of urgency to find workable measures towards achieving growth and national security.

The Chairman of the NESG, Asue Ighodalo, said governments at all levels must intensify efforts to address the challenges of kidnapping, theft and other social vices, to pave way for economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction.

Ighodalo said this during the inauguration of the joint planning committee for the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) with the theme ‘Securing our future: the fierce urgency of now.

While lamenting the present state of the economy, vis-a-vis increasing unemployment, pervasive insecurity, and dwindling investments in critical sectors, the NESG boss said the time was ripe to question the path for securing a long-term future for the country, one that guarantees citizen’s right to economic, social, political, environmental and physical safety.

He said the summit would present a platform for stakeholders to highlight Nigeria’s core socio-economic vulnerabilities and the associated risks to come up with solutions that would alleviate the vulnerabilities while exploring potential opportunities and priorities that would also accelerate economic development.

The Punch says that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said the Federal Government must implement by December the agreement to reduce electricity tariffs by N15 per kilowatt-hour.

The congress cautioned that it would not accept the serial violations of agreements, noting that it was serving the government a notice. The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday titled ‘Gas sale to Gencos should be below $1.50/scf’.

He said, “It is significant that the incessant increase of electricity tariff was one of the several issues discussed between the representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria and organised labour, hereinafter referred to as the principals, on 28th September 2020.

“Specifically, an agreement was reached at the meeting to set up an FGN-Organised Labour Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff.

“The technical committee thus set up on 28th September 2020 had a clear mandate to review several critical issues in the power sector and to suggest reforms that will provide succour to Nigerians over the short and long term.”

The Nation says that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has so far recovered N89.2 billion of customer’s money from commercial banks in the country based on 23,526 verified complaints that were investigated and found to be true as at June, 2021.

This was made known in Calabar during a public awareness programme by the CBN. CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, represented on the occasion by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Osita Nwanisobi said Nigeria’s financial system remains sound, resilient and stable.

In the fair, attended by market women, traders, artisans and many others cutting across different strata, the apex bank advised the general public to discountenance any wrong opinion and impression as the financial system was not in any form of distress.

He said the people should feel free to report genuine issues they have with any commercial bank to the CBN’s department of Consumer Protection.

He explained that the fair is targeted at keeping the public apprised and letting them know the policies, programmes and interventions of the bank and how it benefits the people.