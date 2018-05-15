Press focuses on nuclear plants, gory accidents

The gradual shift to nuclear power by Ghana and two gory accidents dominate the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Tuesday.The Daily Graphic reported that Ghana was gradually shifting attention to nuclear power, building two plants within a spate of six years.

The newspaper says Ghana is closer to using nuclear energy to generate electricity after almost five (5) decades of effort.

The Director General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Professor Benjamin J. B. Nyarko, who disclosed this to the newspaper in Russia, said that the programme was aimed at sustaining the gains made in electricity generation sector as well as bringing the cost of energy down.

He noted that it is estimated that within the next five years, Ghana would have the capacity to generate 2,400 megawatts (MC) of electricity.

The Ghanaian Times, on the other hand said 14 people perished while 11 others sustained injuries in two separate accidents that occurred in some parts of the Ashanti Region.

The Head of Ashanti Region Police Public Affairs Unit, DSP Juliana Obeng, confirmed the incident to the newspaper.