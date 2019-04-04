Press focuses on outcome of VP’s town hall meeting

The press in Ghana on Thursday focuses on some critical economic issues discussed at the town hall meeting which the Vice President (VP) of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had with some stakeholders in Accra.The Daily Graphic, Crusading Guide and Ghanaian Times, highlighted the reduction of import duties announced by the VP during his address on the state of the economy of the country.

They said all imports will attract a 50 percent reduction except that of vehicles that will be slashed by 30 percent, adding that it forms part of the reforms being adopted by the government to make the ports of Ghana competitive in Africa.

The Daily Guide said Dr. Bawumia dazzled the people of Ghana with his announcement in the reduction of taxes, adding that it has given hope to all importers.

The Chronicle said the VP, who is the Chairman of the Economic Management Team, has assured the people that the country has a strong economic fundamentals in the face of the current currency depreciation.

The newspaper says this was contrary to the claims by the opposition that weak economic fundamentals are recipe for currency depreciation.

He, however, attributed the current fall of the Ghanaian cedi to external factors.