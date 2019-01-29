Press focuses on plan to establish Renault plant in Accra

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the announcement by French Automobile Company, Ranault that it is considering the possibility of establishing an assembly plant in Accra.The Ghanaian Times reports that this came to light when top officials from the multinational firm visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra to discuss the company’s interest in the Ghanaian economy.

This adds to the list of three, Nissan, Volkswagen, and Sinotruck, that have already announced plans to put up plants in Accra to shore up the economy.

The newspaper said the Vice President and Chairman of the Africa-Middle-East-India (AMI) Region at Renault, Fabrice Cambolive, said that they were in the country to study the terrain and establish whether they could build an assembly plant in the West African Country.

For his part, President Akufo-Addo noted that his administration has worked towards making the Ghanaian economy the second largest in West Africa, adding that it was the best place to invest now.

In another development, the Times said the Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has dismissed claims that the government has given some Chief Executive Officers a March ultimatum to resign after attaining the compulsory retirement age.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, said some staff of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) are raising red flag over Desalination Plant at Teshie although the company was operating at full capacity.