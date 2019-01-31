Press focuses on plans to roll out nationwide development projects

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on the announcement by President Nana Akufo-Addo that his government intends to execute infrastructural projects across the country this year to shore up the nation’s development.The Ghanaian Times reports that President Akufo-Addo said at a meeting with members of the Diplomatic Corps in Accra on Wednesday that, “we are determined to show that we can emulate the success of others and emerge as a modern prosperous nation”.

“We are pursuing policies that would move Ghana to a situation beyond aid and thereby build a wealthy, inclusive, sustainable, empowered and resilient Ghana,” he said.

He therefore expressed the hope to getting the support of the diplomats in his drive to move the nation out of its present condition.

The Business and Financial Times zooms in on the state of technical universities, saying they were unattractive to the general student population, two years after their introduction.

It said they were converted from polytechnics to universities to help ease the burden on the mainstream universities, but their state has still not improved and therefore have become unattractive to the people.