Press focuses on police plan to seek assistance of Interpol

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on plans by the Western Regional Police Command to seek the assistance of the International Police Organisation (Interpol) to unravel the mystery surrounding the kidnapping of three women in the region.The Daily Graphic reports that the Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Redeemer Dedjoe, has assured the parents and the general public that the police will do everything possible to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of three young women in the region last year.

He noted that a search operations has been intensified and that the Interpol has been activated to help arrest some suspects, who are on the run.

One of the suspects, Samule Udoetuk Wills, 28, a Nigerian, is in custody of the police, but has refused to divulge information.

Briefing the media in Takoradi on Wednesday, following pressure from the public to arrest the suspects, DCOP Dedjoe, said that Wills was a member of a suspected syndicate and was arrested in an uncompleted building, but managed to escape from custody on December 30, 2018.

He was, however, re-arrested within 10 days.