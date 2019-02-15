Press focuses on police pledge to deal with vigilante groups

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the pledge by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, to deal with vigilante groups.Briefing the media in Accra on Thursday on the security situation in the country, the IGP advised the various political parties to denounce their vigilante groups with immediate effect, noting, “Violence breaches the peace, causes harm to the innocent citizens and sometimes death in the name of politics would no longer be tolerated in our security setting.”

The Ghanaian Times used its banner headline to highlight the IGP’s pledge, stating that violence and political thuggery are unfortunate introduction into the democratic setting of the country.

“The collective condemnation has given the police some impetus to begin to think afresh, knowing that the public will stand with the police in enforcing the law without fear or favour,” Mr. Asante-Apeatu said.

The Daily Graphic for its part, says a court in Accra has punished two churches for excessive noise making.

The Goldstreet Business said efforts by players in the insurance industry have been met by stiff opposition, following attempts to increase the stated minimum capital for insurance companies by 230 percent.