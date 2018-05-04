Press focuses on police recruitment, Nigeria’s currency swap with China

The recruitment of 6,000 persons into the Nigeria Police Force and the conclusion of currency swap between Nigeria and China dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Vanguard newspaper said the recruitment of 6,000 Nigerians into the country’s police force as constables will commence on Monday in the 36 state Police Command Headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Guardian said Nigeria and China have sealed a US$2.5 billion (Renminbi (RMB) 16 billion) currency swap deal.

The agreement, which is purely an exchange of currencies, will make it easier for Chinese manufacturers seeking to buy raw materials from Nigeria to obtain enough naira from banks in China to pay for their imports from Nigeria.

The Sun newspaper reported that at least 30 people were feared dead as a group of armed herdsmen, numbering over 400, attacked and burnt down five villages, Bolki, Bang, Nzumoso, Boki and Gon, in Numan and Lamurde local government areas of Adamawa State in northern Nigeria.

The Punch newspaper said leaders of the South and the Middle Belt on Thursday appealed to the National Assembly to save Nigeria, which they said was on the edge of a precipice.

The Nation newspaper reported Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s accusation that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was plotting a return to power so as to resume treasury looting.

The Tribune said the Independent National Electoral Commission has taken delivery of additional four million printed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for newly registered voters in 2017