Press focuses on presence of masked security operatives at National Assembly, others

The flooding of the National Assembly with masked security operatives and the re-arrest of a senator are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian screamed that masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have stormed the premises of the National Assembly, causing tension among lawmakers, journalists and other workers.

It said there was a standing directive barring security men from entering the NASS premises with arms. They were to dump their arms and ammunition in the armory of the complex.

But armed with Tavor assault rifles, the DSS operatives took up positions in parts of the building housing the two legislative chambers.

The Vanguard newspaper also reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday approved N18.874 billion for repair works at the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos

It said that the Nigeria Police Force have arraigned Senator Dino Melaye before a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja for attempting to kill himself by jumping out of a vehicle conveying him to Lokoja to face criminal allegations against him.

The senator, who was granted bail, was re-arrested immediately after meeting the bail conditions.

The Sun newspaper said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected $210 million into the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market in continuation of its efforts to sustain liquidity.

The apex bank offered $100 million to authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market.

The Punch newspaper reported that the International Committee of the Red Cross on Wednesday reunited a mother, Aishatu Shehu, with her seven-year old daughter, Amina, after they were separated for four years as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Nation newspaper said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has set 2020 as the new deadline for zero gas flaring from oil fields.

It has also reviewed upwards the penalty for every 1000 standard cubic feet (scf) of flared gas.

The Tribune said as the 2019 general elections approached, President Muhammadu Buhari has admonished journalists to report the process without bias irrespective of who is involved.