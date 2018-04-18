Press focuses on President Akufo-Addo’s investment drive in London

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the call on international investors to invest in Ghana by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.The Graphic, Times and others said that President Akufo-Addo took advantage of his address to the UK-Ghana Investment in London to appeal to the international community to come to Ghana and invest in the country.

“Ghana is a heaven of peace, security and stability, a country where the principles of democratic accountabilities are now firmly entrenched in its body polity and where the separation of powers is real to promote accountable governance,” he said.

The Summit was organised in London by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce to help promote investment between the two countries.

He noted that looking at the economic policies being implemented by his administration, the country is now more fertile for investors to take advantage and pump money into various sectors to help the country’s economic growth.

He lauded the private sector for contributing a chunk to the development of the nation, adding that it contributes about 70 percent to the economy.