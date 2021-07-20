Press focuses on President Buhari’s Eid-el-Adha message, others

The Eid-el-Adha message of President Muhammadu Buhari, decrying prevailing outrageous prices of food, ram and other items in the market, saying the development was not consistent with virtues of Islam dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Guardian reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has decried prevailing outrageous prices of food, ram and other items in the market, saying the development was not consistent with virtues of Islam.

In his message marking the occasion of Eid-el-Adha being celebrated across the world today, President Buhari appealed to Muslims “to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practices”.

He said: “As practising believers, we shouldn’t seek obscene profits by making life difficult and miserable for others. We should not seek happiness at the expense of others. Remember that Islam is a religion of charity that urges us to love our neighbour as we love ourselves.

“I urge all Muslims to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow Nigerians of other faiths in the spirit of peaceful coexistence. Let us pray for the progress of Nigeria at all times. Let us expose undesirable elements among us who are creating security problems for the country.”

The Guardian had on Monday reported how high prices of commodities were depriving Muslim faithful of quality Sallah celebration despite last Friday’s report by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of a declining inflation in the month of June.

The President restated the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous country in which the safety of life and property is assured.

Reflecting on current challenges facing the country, the President stated that “COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the economies of all countries, including Nigeria, in addition to the fact that floods have caused large-scale destruction to agricultural farmlands, thereby impacting negatively on our efforts to boost local production in line with our policy to drastically reduce food importation.”

The newspaper says that disturbed by parlous living conditions of Nigerians, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari and the other tiers of government to design a new people-centred and workable economic roadmap.

In a Sallah message, signed by its President and Secretary-General, Quadri Olaleye and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, the union decried the unbridled funding of infrastructure with foreign loans.

TUC said: “This is the time for the leadership at all levels to have a rethink and redraw a workable roadmap capable of transforming the economy of the country. The plight of Nigerians under this administration falls below expectations. We say no to more loans. It has to stop. We are not in a master-servant relationship. Public officials are our employees because they are paid with taxpayers’ money.”

The central labour body declared that Nigerians were going through one of the worst periods of their lives, noting: “The impoverished masses of the country are going through an excruciating experience presently and it behoves the wealthy and the privileged Nigerians to empathise with the needy. Painfully and regrettably, the order of the day has been the flagrant transfer of our commonwealth and loans to foreign banks rather than making it useful for the nation where it is really needed.”

The congress maintained that it desired a country that is peaceful and development-conscious.

“To achieve this, the youths have to be gainfully engaged – not as political thugs. An army of idle youths portends great danger for any society. While we celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters, we must be committed to sharing and caring for one another as Allah has directed. We call on everyone to remain self-disciplined and law-abiding, even as we strive to achieve the desired development we crave,” it added.

The organisation said the political leadership must appreciate that Nigeria “is in a dire strait, and the country can only overcome if leaders lead a selfless and exemplary life.”

The statement reads in part: “The harsh economy is taking a toll on a large number of Nigerians and out of frustration many, especially the youths, are doing untoward things just to make ends meet. It is true that only God can help us overcome our challenges, but we must not forget that certainly, we do have a role to play. We expect that this celebration would humble every Muslim in particular and Nigerians in general, in their service to God, and to humanity.”

The Vanguard reports that a Renowned Historian and Leader of the Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Professor Emeritus Banji Akintoye, on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of Yoruba Freedom Fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic adding that he, alongside other Yoruba patriots are currently working to provide assistance for Ighoho to prevent his extradition into Nigeria, saying “Benin Republic is a land that respects the rules of law.”

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that the Yoruba freedom fighter was reportedly arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, by security operatives in the West African country.

Igboho was said to been arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria’s secret police.

According to report, a source privy to his departure from Nigeria said he had perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.

He was, however, nabbed by security operatives in the neighbouring country.

Akintoye, in a statement by his Communications Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, called on all Yoruba people within and beyond the shores of Nigeria to ensure that their ancestral land is not defeated by invaders.

The Punch reports that the Managing Director of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, Ahmed Kuru, on Monday disclosed that so far, the corporation had recovered about N1.48tn out of N4.158tn owed by bank debtors.

He stated that due to debt recovery challenges the corporation was facing, it still had 7,902 outstanding obligors with total outstanding loan of above N3.1tn, adding that 350 obligors alone accounted for over N2.05tn, which constitutes more than 70 percent of total outstanding amount.

According to a statement issued by AMCON, Kuru disclosed these in Kaduna at the 2021 retreat of the Senate Committee on Banking Insurance and other Financial Institutions with the management of AMCON.

The statement was tilted ‘Amcon Debt: Senate pushing for additional cooperation from CBN, NDIC.”

It read partly, “The Managing Director/CEO of AMCON Mr Ahmed Kuru, told the committee that AMCON was strongly battling with its debt recovery activities.

He said it was very difficult, particularly given AMCON’s peculiar situation. He said out of total of N4.16tn, the corporation had so far recovered over N1.48tn.

Kuru disclosed that AMCON still had 7,902 outstanding obligors with total outstanding loan of above N3.1tn.