Press focuses on President Buhari’s trip to UK for global education summit, others

The arrival of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the UK to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025 is one of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Guardian reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is now in London, the United Kingdom (UK), where he will participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.

The newspaper quoted agency reports that the president’s aircraft arrived at the Stansted International Airport, London at about 11:20 pm (local time) with the temperature at 22 degrees celsius.

It added that the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, said the summit would be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to him, the summit will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward toward transforming education systems in partner countries through the exchange of best practices.

“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: ‘The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions’; ‘Transforming Education for Girls’; ‘Financing for Impact and Recovery’; and ‘What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years’, among others,” Adesina stated.

After the Summit, Adesina said, Buhari would spend a few days to keep a scheduled medical appointment.

ThisDay reports that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has said that with synergy in the armed forces, security challenges confronting the nation would be surmounted.

Yahaya spoke at the decoration ceremony for the 24 newly promoted Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The decoration of the AIGs is the first phase in the decoration exercise of a total of 167 senior police officers recently approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC) following their recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba.

This comes as the IG announced a new manpower development policy which he said was a deliberate protocol to identify, elevate, and position professionally competent officers, who will act as the strategic police managers expected to drive the new policing vision and give effect to strategies in response to emerging security threats in the country.

The policy also prioritises human capacity development and welfare of police officers for better police service delivery.

The army chief said the existing cooperation between the armed services in the spirit of the policy of joint operations of security forces initiated by the federal government showed that such cohesion would be impregnable for adversaries.

He said each security agency was equipped with unique skills and competencies which when harnessed would defeat any adversary.

The Sun says that President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, in Abuja signed a supplementary budget of N982,729,695,343 into law.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the budget is to address urgent security and COVID-19 needs of the nation.

The President signed the Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2021 in his office at the State House in the presence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House), Umar el-Yakub.

Of the amount, N123.3 million is slated for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, while the sum of the N859.3 billion is for contribution to the Development Fund for capital expenditure for the year ending December 31, 2021.

President Buhari commended the National Assembly for the expeditious consideration and approval of the supplementary budget, assuring that the executive arm of government would ensure a timely delivery of capital projects to achieve the laudable objectives of the Budget. The statement said the President had at an earlier date, signed the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The Punch reports that Nigeria’s revenue-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio, which fell to between five and six per cent last year, is the lowest in the world, the World Bank said on Monday.

The Country Director for Nigeria, World Bank, Dr Shubham Chaudhuri, said this during a panel session at a virtual public sector seminar with the theme ‘Nigeria in challenging times: imperatives for a cohesive national development agenda’ organised by the Lagos Business School.

Chaudhuri, who stressed the need for private investment for the country to realise its potential, said the private sector in the country ‘is struggling to breathe’.

“In Nigeria, I think the basic economic agenda is about diversification away from oil because oil has really been like resource curse for Nigeria on multiple dimensions,” he said.

He noted the aspiration of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the end of the decade. He said, “Nigeria is a country with tremendous potential. If you look at the synopsis for this panel, it suggests that Nigeria is at a critical juncture – almost at the moment of crisis.

The newspaper says that Nigeria and 91 other developing countries will benefit from a new COVID-19 vaccine financing mechanism, which is a product of a partnership between World Bank and COVAX.

The World Bank, in partnership with COVAX, stated that it would accelerate COVID-19 vaccine supply for developing countries through a new financing mechanism that builds on Gavi’s newly designed AMC cost-sharing arrangement.

According to a statement by the bank, this would allow AMC countries to purchase doses beyond the fully donor-subsidised doses they are already receiving from COVAX. COVAX plans to make available up to 430 million additional doses, or enough to fully vaccinate 250 million people, for delivery between late 2021 and mid-2022.

The scalable mechanism brings together COVAX’s ability to negotiate advance purchase agreements with vaccine manufacturers with the World Bank’s ability to provide predictable financing to countries for vaccine purchase, deployment and broader health systems investments.

Speaking about the mechanism, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Dr Seth Berkley, said, “This important and timely financing mechanism, made possible now by the World Bank and Gavi teaming up on the AMC cost-sharing arrangement, will allow COVAX to unlock additional doses for low- and middle-income countries.”